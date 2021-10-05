Superhero fans assemble! Eternals to Doctor Strange 2 & Thor 4 to Avatar 2, Disney announces release dates

Follow us on Image Source : PR FETCH Representative image

Disney India today announced the line-up of theatrical titles, beginning with the Super Hero spectacle Eternals, releasing this Diwali in 6 languages - English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. The slate will bring in high-octane action adventures which will take the audience on a journey to the 4th phase of Marvel Cinematic Universe, starting with Eternals, Doctor Strange: Multiverse Of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Blade, The Marvels. The line-up also includes the much awaited sequel to Avatar, and wholesome animation movies including Encanto, Lightyear, and Turning Red for the entire family.

Here's Disney India’s forthcoming line-up includes:

2021

• 20th Century Studios’ The Last Duel – 22nd October

• 20th Century Studios’ Ron’s Gone Wrong – 29th October

• Marvel Studios’ Eternals – 5th November

• Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Encanto – 26th November

• 20th Century Studios’ West Side Story – 10th December

• 20th Century Studios’ The King’s Man – 24th December

2022

• 20th Century Studios’ Death on the Nile – 11th February

• Disney.Pixar’s Turning Red - 11th March

• Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange: Multiverse Of Madness - 25th March

• Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder - 6th May

• Disney.Pixar’s Lightyear -17th June

• Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - 8th July

• Marvel Studios’ Blade - 7th October

• Marvel Studios’ The Marvels - 11th November

• Sequel to AVATAR - 16th December

The studio has already garnered much success at the box office along with audience appreciation in 2021 so far with the recent release of Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, 20th Century Studios Free Guy and Disney’s Jungle Cruise which brought cinema goers back to the theatres across the country.