Superhero fans assemble! Eternals to Doctor Strange 2 & Thor 4 to Avatar 2, Disney announces release dates

Disney India today announced the line-up of theatrical titles, beginning with the Super Hero spectacle Eternals, releasing this Diwali in 6 languages - English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. The slate will bring in high-octane action adventures which will take the audience on a journey to the 4th phase of Marvel Cinematic Universe, starting with Eternals, Doctor Strange: Multiverse Of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Blade, The Marvels. The line-up also includes the much awaited sequel to Avatar, and wholesome animation movies including Encanto, Lightyear, and Turning Red for the entire family.
Here's Disney India’s forthcoming line-up includes:
2021
• 20th Century Studios’ The Last Duel – 22nd October
• 20th Century Studios’ Ron’s Gone Wrong – 29th October
• Marvel Studios’ Eternals – 5th November
• Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Encanto – 26th November
• 20th Century Studios’ West Side Story – 10th December
• 20th Century Studios’ The King’s Man – 24th December
2022
• 20th Century Studios’ Death on the Nile – 11th February
• Disney.Pixar’s Turning Red - 11th March
• Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange: Multiverse Of Madness - 25th March
• Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder - 6th May
• Disney.Pixar’s Lightyear -17th June
• Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - 8th July
• Marvel Studios’ Blade - 7th October
• Marvel Studios’ The Marvels - 11th November
• Sequel to AVATAR - 16th December
The studio has already garnered much success at the box office along with audience appreciation in 2021 so far with the recent release of Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, 20th Century Studios Free Guy and Disney’s Jungle Cruise which brought cinema goers back to the theatres across the country.