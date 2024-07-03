Eminem teams up with Big Sean, BabyTron for new single 'Tobey' | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Eminem new song is out.

Eminem, who recently announced a release date of his upcoming album titled 'The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grace)', has unveiled a new single named 'Tobey' featuring his fellow Detroit artists Big Sean and Babytron. The single's cover art draws inspiration from a Spider-Man meme, with Eminem referencing the comic franchise and its star. The track starts with the line, "Tobey Maguire got bit by a spider but see me? It was a goat," begins the track. Fans eagerly anticipated the release of 'Tobey, expecting it at midnight, but it was officially dropped 12 hours later.

Watch the song:

In 'Tobey', Eminem's verse highlights his perspective on his place in the hip-hop industry, boldly asserting his stance among the top five rappers. He addresses recent criticisms, possibly influenced by remarks made by Melle Mel of Grandmaster Flash and The Furious 5 last year, questioning Eminem's ranking in the rap hierarchy due to his race.

Earlier, Eminem responded to these comments in his feature on Ez Mil's 'Realest' and continues to reflect on them in 'Tobey'. Eminem on Monday, revealed that 'The Death of Slim Shady' would be released the following week, accompanied by a trailer depicting provocative imagery on his social media channels, as per Variety.

Since April, Eminem has been teasing 'The Death of Slim Shady, including a trailer release during the NFL Draft, indicating that this album may conclude his long-standing persona, Slim Shady. In May, he placed an obituary in the Detroit Free Press as a farewell gesture to this alter ego. Shortly after, magician David Blaine was enlisted for a promotional video announcing the album's first single, 'Houdini', which debuted strongly on the Billboard Hot 100 charts.

Not much information is available about 'The Death of Slim Shady' except that Dr. Dre is likely involved in its production, according to Variety.

(With ANi inputs)

Also Read: Ranveer Singh steps out to watch Kalki 2898 AD with Deepika Padukone, says DP is beyond compare | Read Post

Also Read: Stuck in Barbados, Virat Kohli shows Hurricane Beryl to Anushka Sharma on video call | WATCH