Dwayne Johnson thanks Vin Diesel, hints at Fast & Furious return

Dwayne Johnson thanks Vin Diesel

The feud between action stars Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel seems to have ended, with the former WWE wrestler thanking the "xXx" actor for his support during the making of "Hobbs & Shaw". In a lengthy video post on Instagram, Johnson also teased a potential return to the "Fast & Furious" franchise, led by Diesel. The actor thanked his fans for making his "Fast & Furious" spin-off "Hobbs & Shaw" a global success.

"I just want to say thank you guys so, so much. You have officially made 'Hobbs & Shaw' not only a massive, global success -as we've just crossed USD 750 million dollars at the global box office - but also, you helped enable a build-out and an expansion of the Fast and Furious universe," Johnson said.

He went on to acknowledge Universal Studios, his "Hobbs & Shaw" cast mates as well as the entire team behind the film, before concluding his message with a shout-out to Diesel.

"I want to thank brother Vin for your support of 'Hobbs & Shaw'... What a wild ride this has been (since) 10 years ago, when you and I spoke and you invited me into the 'Fast & Furious' family. I'm grateful for that invite. As you know, my goal was always, all these years, to come into the 'Fast & Furious' world and help elevate the franchise in any way that I possibly could. And of course, all roads lead to one thing. I'll be seeing you soon, Toretto," Johnson said referring to Diesel's F&F character.

The rift between the two stars began in 2016, during production of "The Fate of the Furious", when Johnson referred to some of his male coworkers as "candy a**es" who lacked professionalism. Johnson has already revealed that he won't be starring in the upcoming ninth installment in the "Fast & Furious" franchise. But there are chances of him appearing in the tenth film, which is still in the middle of production.

"Fast & Furious 9", directed by Justin Lin, is set to be released on May 22, 2020.