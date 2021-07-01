Demi Lovato to debut as talk show host on July 30: No topics are off limits and opinions are welcome

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@TEOFHOOSIERS Demi Lovato to debut as talk show host on July 30

Singer Demi Lovato is all set to launch her talk show on July 30. "The Demi Lovato" show aims to focus on a variety of topics including sex and body positivity, feminism, gender issues and mental health. Guests lined up to feature on the show include Jameela Jamil, Lucy Hale, Nikita Dragun, according femalefirst.co.uk.

"Some conversations can be difficult, but I've never been one to shy away from speaking candidly about things. We wanted to create a space that normalises living your own truth -- where people can speak, engage and more importantly, learn, together. There's something therapeutic about having raw discussions that people can relate to and with 'The Demi Lovato Show' no topics are off limits and opinions are welcome. I'm so excited for people to see how these conversations unfold on the Roku Channel," Lovato, 28, said in a statement.

When the show was initially unveiled in February last year, it was announced as "Pillow Talk With Demi Lovato". However, the title was subsequently changed, the website added. While the show marks a new chapter in the professional life of the globally popular music icon, it is yet to be officially announced for airing or streaming in India as of now.

On a related note, Demi Lovato recently came out as non-binary. She shared a video on Twitter stating the decision to "officially be changing my pronouns to they/them". In a series of tweets Lovato posted, the singer added they would henceforth be identifying as non-binary.

"Not only has my life been a journey for myself, I was also living for those on the other side of the cameras. Today is a day I'm so happy to share more of my life with you all -- I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary and will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward," Lovato tweeted.

"This has come after a lot of healing and self-reflective work. I'm still learning & coming into myself, and I don't claim to be an expert or a spokesperson. Sharing this with you now opens another level of vulnerability for me," Lovato further tweeted.

"I'm doing this for those out there that haven't been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones. Please keep living in your truths and know I am sending so much love your way," the singer wrote in another tweet.

Lovato's latest announcement comes in the wake of their declaration in March that they were pansexual.