Dave Bautista's My Spy gets India release date

Dave Bautista's My Spy also stars Ken Jeong, Parisa Fitz-Henley, Nikki Hahn, and Devere Rogers.

New Delhi Published on: November 28, 2019 10:14 IST
Dave Bautista's My Spy to release on January 10 next year.

Actor-wrestler Dave Bautista's action-comedy film My Spy will release in India on January 10 next year. The film is being brought to India by PVR Pictures.

The story is about a hardened CIA operative and his unlikely 9-year-old sidekick. Directed by Peter Segal, the movie pairs Bautista with child actress Chloe Coleman in a story where the former teaches the latter how to become a spy.

The movie also stars Ken Jeong, Parisa Fitz-Henley, Nikki Hahn, and Devere Rogers.

In the film, Bautista is a hardened CIA operative, who is demoted following a botched operation. He is given a last chance to keep his job with a mission to go undercover and surveil a family. But their daughter (Coleman) blows his cover by discovering the hidden cameras. She then asks him to teach her how to be a spy.

