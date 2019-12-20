Christopher Nolan's Tenet trailer out. Big shout out to Dimple Kapadia

Christopher Nolan's Tenet trailer released

The trailer of Christopher Nolan's directorial Tenet is out and it promises to offer something on the line of espionage drama. Starring an ensemble cast of John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Kenneth Branagh, Michael Caine, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Clemence Poesy, Tenet is a follo-up to his Oscar-nominated war drama Dunkirk

John David Washington is most probably playing a resurrected operative who is recruited to prevent World War 3. During the course, Washington’s character come across those forces who have ability to manipulate time. He starts looking at the world with an altogether different perspective. Giving us some major 007 vibes, Tenet trailer has some high-octane stunts to give proper thrill.

Nolan called Tenet the ''most ambitious'' film of his career. "We shot in seven countries, all over the place, with a massive cast and huge set pieces. There's no question, it's the most ambitious film we've made," Nolan said.

Talking about the lead hero John David Washington, a former football player and the star of BlackKklansman and Ballers, Nolan said, "He's a massively talented actor and physically gifted. He's an athlete and pretty hard for anybody to keep up with, including the different vehicles we shot him from cars and helicopters. This guy moves''.

Tenet is scheduled to be released worldwide in June 2020