Captain America 4: Anthony Mackie has officially come aboard for Marvel's superhero film

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FALCONANDWINTERSOLDIER Anthony Mackie holding Captain America's shield

Actor Anthony Mackie who impressed fans in the recently released web show, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier has officially come aboard "Captain America 4" at Marvel Studios. Mackie, who plays Sam Wilson aka The Falcon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), recently assumed the title of Captain America and he held his shield high towards the end of his Disney Plus series.

According to Deadline, Mackie has closed a deal to star in "Captain America 4", which will see Wilson wield Captain America's shield on the big screen for the first time.

Reportedly, Malcolm Spellman is writing the script with Dalan Musson, who worked with him on "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier". Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige will produce the superhero movie, which does not have a director attached as of yet.

For the unversed, Chris Evans played Captain America through his Steve Rogers’ character in all the three earlier films -- "Captain America: The First Avenger" (2011), "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" (2014) and "Captain America: Civil War" (2016) -- as well as four "Avengers" movies.

But at the end of the 2019's "Avengers: Endgame", Rogers retired and handed his shield to Mackie’s Sam Wilson, whose story is mapped in "Falcon and The Winter Soldier" along with Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes/ Winter Soldier.

Earlier, during a virtual press conference, for "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" Mackie said, "Sam doesn't want the Cap to go."

"Sam's whole journey (in the MCU) has been with Captain America. So, for him it's just that pain that he is not there. I mean Sam is like all of you guys. He wants him (Steve Rodgers or Captain America) there. He was Sam's Captain America as well. So, I am not sure if Sam feels it's the right time to pick it yet," he added.