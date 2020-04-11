Image Source : TWITTER British actor Hilary Heath dies at 74 due to coronavirus

British actor, Hilary Heath, best known for her role in horror movie 'Witchfinder General', has died of complications from coronavirus. She was 74. The news of her death was confirmed by her godson, Alex Williams last week on Facebook, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Apart from acting, she had bankrolled movies such as 'An Awfully Big Adventure' in 1995, starring Hugh Grant and Alan Rickman and also Gary Oldman's 'Nil by Mouth' in 1997. Born in Liverpool, England, the late actor made her big-screen debut in the Michael Reeves' horror movie 'Witchfinder General' in 1968.

Alex wrote, "We lost my wonderful Godmother Hilary Heath to Covid-19 last week. Hilary had many careers, starting out as a screen and stage actress in the 1960s and 1970s, and then re-inventing herself as a producer in the 1990s, making films like Nil by Mouth (Gary Oldman) and An Awfully Big Adventure (Hugh Grant, Alan Rickman). Her most remarkable re-invention came in her mid-60s, when she won a master's degree from Oxford in psychology and became an addiction counsellor, specialising in CBT. She worked at clinics all over the world, often for free, often with very deprived and distressed individuals, and she regarded this as her most valuable work by far. She was a force of nature, and I can't bear it that she is no longer with us."

She is survived her son, Daniel Heath, a film composer (Big Eyes), and her daughter, Laura.

(With ANI inputs)

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Latest News on Coronavirus