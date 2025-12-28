Brigitte Bardot, French legendary actress, dies at 91 Legendary French actress Brigitte Bardot has passed away at the age of 91. However, the cause of the death is not known yet.

Brigitte Bardot, French legendary actress, has passed away at the age of 91. According to a report by The Associated Press, the actress passed away at her home in southern France. The cause of death is not yet known. Bardot started her acting career in the 1950 and was best known for her performances in films like Contempt, Love on a Pillow, The Truth and others.

For the unversed, after retiring from acting in 1973, Bardot created the Brigitte Bardot Foundation and became an animal rights activist. The news of her demise has left fans and the film fraternity in deep shock. Notable personalities and fans have expressed their grief on social media.

French President Emmanuel Macron expresses grief over Brigitte Bardot's death

French President Emmanuel Macron mourned the loss of Brigitte Bardot. He took to his X handle and wrote in French, which translates to English as, "Her films, her voice, her dazzling glory, her initials, her sorrows, her generous passion for animals, her face that became Marianne, Brigitte Bardot embodied a life of freedom. French existence, universal brilliance. She touched us. We mourn a legend of the century (sic)."

French politician Florian Philippot wrote, "Brigitte Bardot has just died, and all of France is in mourning. Brigitte Bardot was the Woman, beauty, talent, love of animals, class, elegance, courage, outspokenness, patriotism, love of France. Brigitte Bardot was a clear-eyed gaze upon the era and people. Brigitte Bardot was France. A profound sadness overwhelms us. All my thoughts go to her loved ones (sic)."

Brigitte Bardot early life and debut movie

French actress Brigitte Bardot was born on September 28, 1934, in Paris, France. She entered the field of modeling when she was 15 years old. Later, she pursued acting, and in 1952, Bardot appeared in the film Crazy for Love, where she played the character of Javotte Lemoine. The film was directed by Jean Boyer and also featured Pierre Larquey in key roles.

