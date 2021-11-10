Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bella Hadid shares series of crying selfies, sister Gigi Hadid extends support, 'I love you'

Supermodel Bella Hadid is an inspiration to many people who look up to her. She is the epitome of beauty and so many of us wish to be like her. But it's not always glam and sparkling even for her. Like each one of us, she also has her own struggles. The American model recently took to social media and shared a series of selfies with tears in her eyes. She also penned down a long note, talking about mental health struggles, social media influence etc. She also tried to encourage the upcoming models.

Taking to Instagram, she began, "Willow Smith, I love you and your words. It made me feel a little less alone and that's why I'd like to post this.”

She further said, "That feeling of thinking that you’re good enough or being insecure about your art- is natural- but at the same time, I feel like it’s taught. All humans are different, every single human has something so special and unique to offer. And people forget that everyone is basically feeling the same way: lost, confused, not really sure why they’re here. That anxiety, like, everyone is feeling that- - and trying to cover it up in some way".

Bella mentioned in her post that social media is not real, "Social media is not real. For anyone struggling, please remember that. Sometimes all you’ve gotta hear is that you’re not alone. So from me to you, you’re not alone."

"I love you, I see you, and I hear you. Self help and mental illness/chemical imbalance is not linear and it is almost like a flowing rollercoaster of obstacles… it has its ups and downs , and side to sides. But I want you to know, there is always light at the end of the tunnel , and the rollercoaster always comes to a complete stop at some point,” she added.

Bella added she had enough ‘breakdowns and burnouts'. “I’ve had enough breakdowns and burnouts to know this: if you work hard enough on yourself, spending time alone to understand your traumas, triggers, joys, and routine, you will always be able to understand or learn more about your own pain and how to handle it.”

Willow Smith, whose story inspired Bella to open up, replied, “Your honesty and tenderness heals so many." Her elder sister Gigi Hadid also extended her support by commenting, “I Love you.”

For the unversed, in January, Bella had taken a break from social media to focus on her mental health.