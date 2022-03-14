BAFTA Awards 2022: No Time To Die to Cruella, here's the complete winners' list

he 75th edition of British Academy Film Awards, often shortened to BAFTA or Bafta, was conducted with a starry ceremony at London's Royal Albert Hall on Sunday. Warner Bros' 'Dune' and Benedict Cumberbatch's 'The Power of the Dog' and so on were some of the awards season favourites that took home Bafta trophies at the in-person ceremony hosted by Rebel Wilson, The Hollywood Reporter reported. Here is a list of winners in the main categories at the 2022 BAFTAs:
Best Film
The Power of the Dog (Winner) Belfast Don't Look Up Dune Licorice Pizza
Director Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog (Winner) Aleem Khan, After Love Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car Audrey Diwan, Happening Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza Julia Ducournau, Titane
Outstanding British Film Belfast (Winner) After Love Ali & Ava Boiling Point Cyrano Everybody's Talking About Jamie House of Gucci Last Night in Soho No Time to Die Passing
Leading Actress Joanna Scanlan, After Love (Winner) Lady Gaga, House of Gucci Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza Emilia Jones, CODA Renate Reinsve, The Worst Person in the World Tessa Thompson, Passing
Leading Actor Will Smith, King Richard (Winner) Adeel Akhtar, Ali & Ava Mahershala Ali, Swan Song Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog Leonardo DiCaprio, Don't Look Up Stephen Graham, Boiling Point
Supporting Actress Ariana DeBose, West Side Story (Winner) Caitriona Balfe, Belfast Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter Ann Dowd, Mass Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard Ruth Negga, Passing
Supporting Actor Troy Kotsur, CODA (Winner) Ciaran Hinds, Belfast Mike Faist, West Side Story Woody Norman, C'mon C'mon Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog EE Rising Star Award Lashana Lynch Ariana DeBose Harris Dickinson Millicent Simmonds Kodi Smit-McPhee
Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director, Or Producer The Harder They Fall (Winner) After Love Boiling Point Keyboard Fantasies Passing Film Not In The English Language Drive My Car (Winner) The Hand of God Parallel Mothers Petite Maman The Worst Person in the World
Documentary Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised) (Winner) Becoming Cousteau Cow Flee The Rescue
Animated Film Encanto (Winner) Flee Luca The Mitchells vs. the Machines Original Screenplay Licorice Pizza (Winner) Being The Ricardos Belfast Don't Look Up King Richard
Adapted Screenplay CODA (Winner) Drive My Car Dune The Lost Daughter The Power of the Dog Original Score Dune (Winner) Being The Ricardos Don't Look Up The French Dispatch The Power of the Dog
Cinematography Dune (Winner) Nightmare Alley No Time to Die The Power of the Dog The Tragedy of Macbeth
Editing No Time to Die (Winner) Belfast Dune Licorice Pizza Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Production Design Dune (Winner) Cyrano The French Dispatch Nightmare Alley West Side Story
Make-Up And Hair The Eyes of Tammy Faye (Winner) Cruella Cyrano Dune House of Gucci
Costume Design Cruella (Winner) Cyrano Dune The French Dispatch Nightmare Alley
Sound Dune (Winner) Last Night in Soho No Time to Die A Quiet Place: Part II West Side Story
Special Visual Effects Dune (Winner) Free Guy Ghostbusters: Afterlife The Matrix Resurrections No Time to Die
Casting West Side Story (Winner) Boiling Point Dune The Hand of God King Richard
British Short Film The Black Cop (Winner) Femme The Palace Stuffed Three Meetings of the Extraordinary Committee
British Short Animation Do Not Feed The Pigeons (Winner) Affairs of the Art Night of the Living Dread