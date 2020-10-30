Avengers actress Scarlett Johansson gets married to Colin Jost in secret ceremony

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/15MINUTOS.PE Scarlett Johansson gets married to Colin Jost in secret ceremony

Actress Scarlett Johansson tied the knot with actor Colin Jost in a secret ceremony. The celebration was attended by close friends and family. "Meal on Wheels America", an NGO that helps vulnerable older adults confirmed the news about the wedding. it is said that the couple announced the news through the NGO in order to increase donations.

The post shared by Meals on Wheels America read, “We’re thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and loved ones, following COVID-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC. Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time by supporting @mealsonwheelsamerica. Please consider donating to celebrate the happy couple by clicking the link in our bio.”

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost first met when they were shooting for the Saturday Night Live season finale in 2017. The Avengers actress was hosting the finale. The duo bonded well and got engaged in May 2019 after two years of dating.

This is Scarlett Johansson's third wedding. Earlier, she has been married to actor Ryan Reynolds from September 2008 to December 2010 and then to French businessman Romain Dauriac. the two got divorced in September 2017 and in November 2017, the actress made her first public appearance with Colin Jost.

On a related note, Colin Jost had recently released his memoir titled A Very Punchable Face: A Memoir. it even appeared on the New York Times Bestseller List.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage