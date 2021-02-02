Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANA_D_ARMAS Ana de Armas quits Twitter amid split from Ben Affleck

Cuban-Spanish actress Ana de Armas has deleted her Twitter account. The actress' exit from the microblogging site comes a mere two weeks after she and Hollywood star Ben Affleck had agreed to part their ways. Reportedly, the duo first met each other on the set of Deep Water in 2019 and began their relationship in early 2020. Her Twitter handle is no longer active, was spotted by her eagle-eyed fans. While De Armas's Instagram is still active and the "Knives Out" star shared a photograph of her recent bob haircut on the page over the weekend.

Ana De Armas' Twitter handle now says 'does not exist' as the actress deleted it. As per People magazine, "Ben is no longer dating Ana. Their relationship was complicated. Ana does not want to be Los Angeles based and Ben obviously has to since his kids live in Los Angeles."

The couple has received many awards in the course of his career. Ben has won 2 Academy Awards, 3 Golden Globe awards, 3 BAFTA awards and much more. Affleck was recently starred as Batman in the DCEU's Justice League franchise and is also set to reprise his role in the upcoming Zack Snyder's Justice League. While de Armas was starred in a popular teen drama El Internado for 6 seasons from 2007-2010. She was featured in movies like Knock Knock and War Dogs.

On a related note, De Armas confirmed their relationship making it official on social media after she shared photos with Affleck from her 32nd birthday celebration.

The duo was frequently spotted together as they spent their quarantine period in Los Angeles.