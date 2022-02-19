Alexandra Daddario sets internet ablaze in tennis outfit; over 3 million fans shower love; see pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALEXANDRA DADDARIO Alexandra Daddario Instagram post

Hollywood actress Alexandra Daddario on Friday took the internet by storm with her Instagram post. The actress is known for her role in Baywatch and San Andreas dropped a series of pictures donning a black tennis outfit. Sharing the pictures she also revealed that she does not know how to play the game of tennis. She wrote, "Now I just need to learn how to play tennis."

Take a look:

Within 24 hours, her post received more than 3 million likes and many comments from her fans and well-wishers. One of the users wrote, "Like if you think Alex is the most beautiful woman." Another user wrote, "Wow.So beautiful." Bollywood actor Varun Dhwan also liked the post.

There's no denying that Alexandra Daddario is one of the most beautiful celebrities and her Instagram profile is a testament to it. Recently, the 35-year-old actress made heads turn at New York Fashion Week in red attire. She chose to wear a bright red skirt and suit set. She completed the look with bold red lips.

Check out some of Alexandra's most loved looks here:

For the unversed, Alexandra recently got engaged to her 52-year-old boyfriend Andrew Form after making his relationship Instagram official last year. Sharing a monochrome picture with Andrew, she wrote, "‘I love you’ and further added that it is an understatement." The couple's PDA filled picture garnered a lot of love but also left her male fan following heartbroken.

Andrew Form is a film producer, best known for Friday the 13th, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, A Quiet Place, A Quiet Place Part II and The Purge franchise war. He was earlier married to Fast & Furious actress Jordana Brewster.