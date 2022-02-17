Tinder Swindler goes to Hollywood: Simon Leviev to star in his own dating show?

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@MYND101 The Tinder Swindler's Simon Leviev

Tinder Swindler, a documentary on a notorious con man, Simon Leviev who used the dating app Tinder to defraud multiple women has taken the internet by storm. As per the latest media reports, Simon Leviev is now planning for his big Hollywood debut. He has signed up with a talent agency. After his overnight infamous popularity, Simon Leviev who is an Israeli national born as Shimon Hayut wants to host a dating podcast where he shares the dos and don’ts of dating. He also wants to write a book and has even pitched a reality dating TV show, which would witness women competing for his love.

Tinder Swindler follows the lives of three women Cecilie Fjellhoy, Pernilla Sjoholm and Ayleen Charlotte who were conned by Simon as they uncover his true identity with the help of journalists from the Norwegian newspaper VG, and bring him to justice. The documentary shows how Simon emotionally manipulated women into providing financial support for his lavish lifestyle until he picks up his next victim.

Meanwhile, Leviev denied participating in the show and has claimed that Netflix has misrepresented him and is looking to clear his name through his potential new shows and books.

After the release of the documentary, the dating app Tinder announced that they have banned Hayut from using the app forever. Tinder spokesperson told E! News: "We banned Simon Leviev and any of his known aliases as soon as the story of his actions became public in 2019. He is permanently banned from Tinder. In the lead up to the release of the documentary, we conducted additional internal investigations and can confirm Simon Leviev is not active on Tinder under any of his known aliases."