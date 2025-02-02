Album of the Year nominee Andre 3000 withdraws from Grammy Awards 2025 | Deets Inside

Follow us on Image Source : X Andre 3000 withdraws from Grammy Awards 2025

American singer and songwriter 'Andre 3000' has shared disappointing news with his fans. He will not attend the Grammy Awards 2025 on February 2. Andre Lauren Benjamin, who is a member of Outkast, shared on his Instagram account that he would not be able to attend the ceremony, but he said that 'some musicians, friends and supporters of New Blue Sun will attend it.'

This album got three Grammy nominations

Andre's first solo album 'New Blue Sun' has earned him three Grammy nominations, including 'Album of the Year', 'Best Alternative Jazz Album' and 'Best Instrumental Composition'.

'Unfortunately, I will not be able to attend the Grammys tomorrow, but some of the musicians, friends and supporters of New Blue Sun will be in attendance. Our album was conceived and recorded in Los Angeles in the spirit of creative collaboration. We hope that Los Angeles will rise again with a bang. Congratulations to all the musicians and collaborators who are being praised. Keep playing,' read his post on Instagram.

Donations will be raised for Los Angeles fire victims

The Grammy Awards 2025 will be hosted by Trevor Noah for the fifth consecutive year at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The event will also raise funds to support wildfire relief efforts in Los Angeles.

These giants will perform at Grammy's this year

Artists like Billie Eilish, Charlie XCX, Sabrina Carpenter, Shakira, Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga will perform at the Grammy Awards 2025 ceremony. This year, Beyonce leads the way with 11 nominations, while Kendrick Lamar, Charli XCX and Eilish have seven nominations each. Taylor Swift, Carpenter and Chappelle Roan are also among the top nominees.

