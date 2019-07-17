Wednesday, July 17, 2019
     
  Julia Roberts reacts to Emmy snub for Homecoming: I'm in exception company

Julia Roberts, who made her digital debut with the show where she played the role of social worker Heidi Bergman, will not return for the second season but will continue as an executive producer.

New Delhi Published on: July 17, 2019 15:29 IST
Julia Roberts was a strong contender for an Emmy nod for Amazon's "Homecoming" but the actor is not too concerned about being omitted from the list, which also excluded George Clooney and Emma Stone despite notable performances. The actor took to Instagram to address her absence from the nominees list of the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards.

Sharing a screening shot of USA Today news alert that read, "Biggest Emmy nomination snubs: Julia Roberts, George Clooney and Emma Stone are among the A-listers shut out."

"Well, I'm in exceptional company at least," Roberts wrote.

Well, I’m in exceptional company at least. ✅✅

The actor, who made her digital debut with the show where she played the role of social worker Heidi Bergman, will not return for the second season but will continue as an executive producer.

"Catch-22" marked Clooney's return to television following the medical drama "ER" in the very beginning of his career while Stone was also a strong contender for Netflix’s "Maniac". 

(With PTI Inputs)

