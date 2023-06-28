Amid heavy trolling, Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia defends his ex-wife Kusha Kapila: 'It was painful...'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KUSHA KAPILA Kusha Kapila and Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia

Social media influencer turned actress Kusha Kapila has publicly announced her separation from husband Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia. While no reason for the separation was given, both Kusha and Zorawar put out the same post on social media, saying they gave it their all, but 'couldn’t anymore'. They emphasised their commitment to co-parenting their pet dog, Maya. Amid this, an old video where Kusha talked about sexual infidelity in an interaction with Karan Johar surfaced and she former was trolled heavily.

Kusha was also accused of seeing someone else while being married to Zorawar. Now, defending her ex-wife, Zorawar took to his IG stories, saying that the vile attacks against Kusha need to stop. "We realise we live public lives, but we still hold certain things sacred. Our marriage and respect for each other being one of them. Divorce much like our marriage was a decision we both made together, after much deliberation and thought. It was a tough and painful decision but one we took collectively, for the sake of both of our well-being. What has transpired over the last 24 hours, with Kusha being subject to vile attacks online makes me sad and disappointed. To attack Kusha’s character and paint her as some villain is shameful. Let’s all please do better."

Kusha Kapila and Zorawar Ahluwalia got married in 2017 after dating for a few years. Speaking about the same, she said it has been a tough ordeal but they have had time to process this. Taking to Instagram, Kusha shared a post which reads, "Zorawar and I have mutually decided to part ways. This hasn't been an easy decision by any measure but we know it's the right one at this point in our lives. The love and life we have shared together continue to mean everything for us but sadly, what we seek currently for ourselves doesn't align. We gave it our all, until we couldn't anymore."

"A relationship ending is heartbreaking and it's been a tough ordeal for us and our families. Thankfully, we have had some time to process this, but what we shared and built together panned for over a decade. We still need a lot more time and healing to get to the next phase of our lives. Our current focus is to get through this period with love, respect and support towards each other," she added.

