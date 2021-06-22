Yami Gautam blooms with joy in these fresh pics, shares she is 'simply happy'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/YAMI GAUTAM Yami Gautam blooms with joy as she shares she is 'simply happy' in these fresh pics

Bollywood actress Yami Gautam has been creating a buzz on social media ever since she got married to URI director Aditya Dhar. Yami often shares glimpses from her everyday life via social media. The actress treated her fans and followers with some fresh pictures on Tuesday. She looked breathtakingly beautiful ias she got clicked. Sharing the snaps on her Instagram she wrote in the caption, “Simply happy.”

Indeed, Yami radiates happiness in these pictures. She wore a simple breezy orange-colored gown and kept her hair open.

On June 4, Yami married Uri director Aditya Dhar in a small and intimate ceremony with only close family members in attendence. Yami Gautam took to her Instagram handle to share several glimpses from her wedding.

Yami wore a red saree with golden jewellery. Yami Gautam's husband Aditya Dhar was dressed in an off-white ethnic ensemble. As Yami announced her wedding, she wrote, "In your light, I learn to love - Rumi With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes. Love, Yami and Aditya".

Here are some photos from Yami and Aditya's wedding and pr-wedding festivities.

On the work front, Yami has been a part of films like-- Bala, Heo, Yuddham, Badlapur, Sanam Re, Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Kaabil, and Uri: The Surgical Strike. Her last screen appearance was in Netflix's Ginny Weds Sunny, in which she was seen opposite Vikrant Massey.