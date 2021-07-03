Will Ankita Lokhande miss Sushant Singh Rajput in Pavitra Rishta 2? Here's what actress has to say

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANKITA LOKHANDE Ankita Lokhande

The Internet is abuzz with reports claiming that Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande's popular TV show, Pavitra Rishta will be brought back for the fans. Reportedly, titled Pavitra Rishta 2.0, the show is said to have Ankita Lokhande coming back to the show for the role of Archana, whereas Shaheer Sheikh is rumoured to be taking up late Sushant Singh Rajput's role of Manav. However, the makers have been mum about this and there has been no official confirmation about the same.

On Friday, when paparazzi spotted actor Ankita outside her home, they asked her about details about the show. Ankita was asked if she's excited about the sequel, and if she'll miss her late co-star SSR in Pavitra Rishta 2.0. While the actress expressed her excitement about the sequel, she refrained from answering the second question. Ankita simply responded to the photographer saying, “Chotu bade ho jaao (grow up, Chotu)" and left in her car. Here's how she reacted to the questions:

For the unversed, Sushant Singh Rajput began his career as a television actor before making it big in Bollywood. Ekta Kapoor had launched Sushant as an actor in the Balaji daily soap Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. He later became popular as Manav Deshmukh in the Balaji soap. The show featured Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-girlfriend, actress Ankita Lokhande, opposite him.

Also read | Pavitra Rishta 2.0: Shaheer Sheikh to step in as Sushant Singh Rajput's Manav, Ankita Lokhande back too?

Ankita too later made her way to the films. In 2019, she began her film career as Jhalkaribai in the historical periodic movie Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. She then appeared in the 2020 action thriller Baaghi 3, which was directed by Ahmed Khan.