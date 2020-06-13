Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MONALI THAKUR When Monali Thakur's husband Maik Richter was ‘thrown out of India’ on wedding day

Singer Monali Thakur made a shocking revealtion when she said that she has been married to longtime boyfriend Maik Richter for three years. The singer has come out with her new single called Dil ka Fitoor which features her with her husband. She revealed that she got married to the London-based restaurateur in 2017 in Switzerland. However, when Maik had come to register their marriage in India, he was thrown out of the country.

In a recent interview to Zoom, Monali said, "The day Maik was coming to India to do the registration, it was a hilarious episode. We thought we would not get married only. Maik came to India without a visa. Since he had a German passport, some fool told him that he doesn’t need a visa. He was not allowed to enter the country. He was thrown out of India. And I was waiting there in the registration office."

She added, "Somehow, the Government of India and the Home Ministry helped us a lot. They were so kind. They actually helped us a lot. Like a jail kaidi, he (Maik) was locked up at the airport for the entire day. He was sent back. When he stopped at Abu-Dhabi mid-way, he was brought back by the government. And then, we got married somehow."

Earlier, revealing about her wedding, Monali shared to TOI, "The news of my marriage will come as a shock to many as none of my industry friends were aware or invited. We kept delaying the ceremony and announcement and three years just passed by."

On Valentine's Day, the singer had shared a photo with Maik and wrote, "That’s my Valentine this year.... and the next year.. and the next year.. and the next year.. and blah blah blah blah..!! Hope you guys have a heartfelt Valentine’s Day too."

