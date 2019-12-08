Sunday, December 08, 2019
     
When Mahesh Bhatt got angry at daughter Shaheen Bhatt's book launch, watch video

At the book launch event, the entire Bhatt family came in support of Shaheen who has penned down her battle with depression. 

New Delhi Published on: December 08, 2019 21:32 IST
Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt lost his cool while talking about "fitting" in the society during his daughter Shaheen Bhatt's book launch. His other daughter and actress Alia Bhatt tried to calm him down and joked that "Papa is not allowed to talk".

Shaheen has unveiled a deeply personal memoir "I've Never Been (Un)Happier" on her struggle with depression. The book launch was attended by family -- Alia, Mahesh, Soni Razdan and Pooja Bhatt.

During the interaction with the media, Mahesh got emotional and used a loud tone while answering a question. He said: "I can't expect a young little girl to fit into this sick world where brutality is legitimised."

In a video, Soni can be seen signaling him to calm down. An uncomfortable Alia also says: "I warned you this was going to happen."

Alia later says: "Papa is not allowed to talk."

(With IANS Inputs)

