Well done: PM Modi praises Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan for their contribution to coronavirus relief fund

Bollywood celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Kapil Sharma, South Indian stars Pawan Kalyan, Prabhas and others are trying to help those affected by the wrath of coronavirus in every way possible. The actors have been sharing videos urging fans to stay indoor and contain the spread of deadly COVID-19. On Saturday, many of them also donated to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s CARES fund to help those in need. Akshay Kumar is one of the names who contributed a big amount in order to help the people. Khiladi Kumar pledged to donate Rs 25 Rs and earned the respect of every citizen.

Not just his fans, but PM Narendra Modi also praised the actor for his contribution and took to Twitter to appreciate it. He tweeted 'Great gesture'. Earlier, Akshay Kumar tweeted, “This is that time when all that matters is the lives of our people. And we need to do anything and everything it takes. I pledge to contribute Rs 25 crores from my savings to @narendramodi ji’s PM-CARES Fund. Let’s save lives, Jaan hai toh jahaan hai".

Great gesture @akshaykumar.



Let’s keep donating for a healthier India. https://t.co/3KAqzgRFOW — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 28, 2020

PM Modi also appreciated actor Varun Dhawan who also pledged to donate Rs 30 lakh to his CARES fund. The Prime Minister reacted to Varun's tweet and wrote 'Well said and well done'. Varun Dhawan's tweet read, "I pledge to contribute 30 lakhs to the PM CARE fund. We will over come this. Desh hai toh hum hain."

Many other celebrities like Prabhas, Kapil Sharma, Ram Charan, Karan Johar, Taapsee Pannu, Rajkummar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana and others have also pledged to stand with the people and donated to the PM Modi CARES Fund.

Soon after Kesari actor Akshay Kumar announced that he will be donating Rs 25cr to the fund, his wife Twinkle Khan took to Twitter to express how proud she is today. She tweeted, "The man makes me proud. When I asked him if he was sure as it was such a massive amount and we needed to liquidate funds, he just said, ‘ I had nothing when I started and now that I am in this position, how can I hold back from doing whatever I can for those who have nothing.’"

The man makes me proud. When I asked him if he was sure as it was such a massive amount and we needed to liquidate funds, he just said, ‘ I had nothing when I started and now that I am in this position, how can I hold back from doing whatever I can for those who have nothing.’ https://t.co/R9hEin8KF1 — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) March 28, 2020

On the work front, Akshay Kumar was busy shooting for his next film Bachchan Pandey before the outbreak of coronavirus forced the industry to stop work. The actor an interesting line-up of films in the future like Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, Bachchan Pandey, Laxmmi Bomb and Bell Bottom.

