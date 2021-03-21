Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHILPA SHETTY, CLASSY BRIDES WATCH: Harman Baweja, Sasha tie knot in Anand Karaj ceremony, Shilpa Shetty gives sneak peek

Bollywood actor-turned-producer Harman Baweja tied the knot to his fiancee Sasha Ramchandani in an Anand Karan ceremony at a gurudwara in Kolkata on Sunday. The wedding was an intimate affair which was attended by the couple's families and close friends. Actress Shilpa Shetty shared a video of the couple as she could not accompany her husband Raj Kundra for the wedding.

Shilpa took to her Instagram and congratulated the newly-weds. "Congratulations #Harman and #sasha .. Here’s to new beginnings filled with unconditional love, happiness and friendship forever. So happy for you guys," she wrote.

Harman looked dapper in a pink sherwani with a white safa and Sasha was looking breathtakingly beautiful in the gorgeous silver and maroon lehenga.

Earlier, many pictures and videos from the event have gone viral on the internet, a video of actress Shilpa Shetty's businessman husband Raj Kundra has us amazed. In the same, he can be seen giving an electrifying 'bhangra' performance on Diljit Dosanjh’s GOAT song. Many other celebrities including Aamir Ali, Sagarika Ghatge and Aashish Chaudhary were present at the bash.

Harman and Sasha's wedding festivities began on Friday with a cocktail party followed by a Haldi ceremony on Saturday and sangeet later in the evening. The couple got engaged last year in December in Chandigarh. Harman's sister shared the news on her Instagram account. Sharing the picture she wrote, "Congratulations you two!! Welcome to the family @sasha_ramchandani! Can’t wait for the celebrations to begin. We love you."

On the professional front, he made his acting debut with Love Story 2050 in 2008 that also featured Priyanka Chopra in the lead. Later he went on to do Ashutosh Gowariker’s 2009 film What’s Your Raashee. Harman's last project was 2016's Chaar Sahibzaade: Rise of Banda Singh Bahadur.