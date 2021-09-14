Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@RAMESHLAUS Vikrant Messy, Radhika Apte starrer team 'Forensic' meets Uttarakhand CM

Stationed in the idyllic hills of Mussoorie for the past few weeks, the team of upcoming crime thriller 'Forensic' including the lead actors Vikrant Messy and Radhika Apte met Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday. The shooting of 'Forensic' went on floors in August. Few weeks after commencing the shoot, the team of 'Forensic' including leading duo Vikrant Massey, Radhika Apte, actors Prachi Desai and Vindu Dara Singh along with the producers Deepak Mukut, Mansi Bagla, and Varun Bagla among others from the crew met the Uttarakhand CM.

Producer Deepak Mukut believes that this film could pave the way for more shoots to happen in the hills.

Sharing his experience about the meeting he said, "It was an insightful meeting and a privilege for us. The kind of on-ground support rendered by the local authorities is only going to invite more producers to shoot their films here. In post COVID times, the safety of the crew is of utmost importance and Uttarakhand has been a safe haven in that sense."

On the other hand, Director Vishal Furia also shared that shooting in Mussoorie was his dream. "With locals stepping in to support at every step along the way, we have had a smooth sailing shoot without any glitches. Even when we shoot in market areas, the civic authorities ensure we are not disrupted and often volunteer for crowd management. As the CM Pushkar Ji, sets the tone and we were thankful that he and his people have been such warm and gracious hosts," he said.

'Forensic' is directed by Vishal Furia and produced by Deepak Mukut, Mansi Bagla and Varun Bagla under their banners of Soham Rockstar Entertainment Private Limited and Mini Films. Hunar Mukut is serving as the co-producer.

(ANI)