Vikrant Massey, Kriti Kharbanda's comedy set for July 2021 release

Actors Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda will pair up for the first time in a quirky, contemporary social comedy, which will hit the screens on July 9 next year. The movie titled "14 Phere" is directed by "Chintu Ka Birthday" co-director Devanshu Singh.
"The script hit me hard. The ideology of the film and the thought behind the story is something that has been with me, individually. When I heard the script, it felt like two halves becoming one. I would have been a fool to let go of this film. It is a beautiful story that speaks of things relevant in today's times. I am looking forward to working with Kriti. I have seen her films and she is a very good actor! Can't wait to get started," said Vikrant.
Kriti calls "14 Phere" a "socially relevant, promising and fun script".
View this post on Instagram
Iss baar 2x madness and celebrations, 7 nahi honge #14Phere! 😉 We cordially invite you, परिवार सहित, for our #14Phere, a @zeestudiosofficial production, directed by @deva_stating. Releasing on July 9, 2021! @deva_stating @kriti.kharbanda @zeemusiccompany @summitkhurana #ManojKalwani #backinaction
"From the moment I heard the script, I found myself extremely excited. It's led by a great team headed by Devanshu, whose previous work I admire. I absolutely love the character of Aditi that I will be portraying in this film. I think I've become Aditi already. I'm looking forward to sharing screen space with Vikrant who's a terrific actor," she said.
Devanshu shared that "14 Phere" is a full-blown family entertainer.
"(It is) A contemporary social comedy with elements of romance, comedy of errors, lots of emotions, adventures-misadventures and celebrations. It's full of surprises," he said.
More Bollywood stories and picture galleries
For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page