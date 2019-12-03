Vikrant Massey is engaged to girlfriend Sheetal Thakur, confirms Chhapaak actor

Vikrant Massey confirms his engagement with girlfriend Sheetal Thakur

Vikrant Massey has been making all the good reasons recently. the actor who will next be seen in Chhapak along with Deepika Padukone, confirmed the reports of his engagement with girlfriend Sheetal Thakur. The couple was reported to be engaged to each other in a small roka ceremony. The function which took place somewhere around mid-November was attended by close family members of the actors. Speaking to Koimoi the confirmed the reports of his engagement, however, he refused to give any further details.

The actor said, "I think I would like to speak about this at the right time, but yes we had a very small private function. I would talk about marriage and everything at the right time,” the actor said.

The couple who featured in ALTBalaji’s webs-series Broken But Beutiful's first season have often been seen sharing Instagram posts for each other.

On the work front, the actor is set to be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapak starring Deepika Padukone. The film is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Earlier, the actor spoke to news agency IANS about his experience of working with Deepika. He said “It was great working with her. I have always said this that she is one of the finest co-actors I have worked with in my career." Chhapaaak is set to hit the theaters on January 10, 2019.

Meanwhile, the second season of Broken But Beautiful where Vikrant is seen will sharing screen space with Harleen Sethi is currently streaming on Alt Balaji and Zee5.

