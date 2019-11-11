Vidyut Jammwal reveals what makes India special

Vidyut Jammwal: Unity in diversity makes India special

Actor Vidyut Jammwal says India's credo of unity in diversity makes it special. Vidyut opened up about the importance of co-existing in a special video, which was released on Monday.

Speaking in Hindi, Vidyut said: "Hum saath hai isliye khaas hai! 90 crore Hindu aur 22 crore Musalman hain iss desh mein. Agar saath nahi hote toh yeh desh khaas nahi hota! Bachpan mein kahaani sunte the ke paanch ungli mil jaaye toh mutthi banti hai aur phir aati hai taaqat. Koi kitna bhi todne ki koshish karne, hum nahi tootenge. Yeh mera vishwaas hai, mera Bharat khaas hai, kyunki hum sab saath hai! Jai Hind!"

"We are special because we are together. There are 90 crore Hindus and 22 crore Muslims in the country. If they are not standing together, then we are not special. As kids, we used to hear a story that fingers which are individually fragile can together make a powerful fist. We will not get divided, no matter how hard people try. This is my trust. My India is special because we are all together. Jai Hind!," he said.

The special video, which is part of promotional activity for upcoming "Commando 3", sends out a message of co-existing, and finding harmony in the existence of all religions and beliefs, which goes in sync with the theme of the film.

After the protagonist's fight for love in the prequel and his quest to expose the black money racket in India in the sequel, the third film, directed by Aditya Datt, is about bringing the nation together and the fight against terrorism.

The thriller also stars Adah Sharma, Angira Dhar, and Gulshan Devaiah. Presented by Reliance Entertainment and Motion Picture Capital in association with Sun Shine Pictures, the Vipul Amrutlal Shah Production will release on November 29.

