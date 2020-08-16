Image Source : TWITTER/SHWETASINGHKIRTI Video of Sushant Singh Rajput having fun with sisters post success of 'MS Dhoni: An Untold Story' goes viral

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case is getting murkier day by day but his family is leaving no stone unturned in fighting for justice. In the wake of the same, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti is every now and then sharing posts with and for the 'Kai Po Che' actor on her social media handle. On Sunday, she shared a glimpse of the fun time he used to have with his sisters through a video that was recorded after the success of the film MS Dhoni: An Untold Story in which Sushant played the titular role of the cricketer. Alongside the video, she wrote, "We had joy, we had fun! We had seasons in the sun Sun with rays But the smile and the song Like the seasons have all gone How I wish we were all together again...Red heart #Youwillstayinourheartsforever #comeback @itsSSR."

In the 58 seconds long video, Sushant can be seen having a fun time with his four sisters-- Shweta Singh Kirti, Priyanka, Mitu and Neetu. A sister exclaimed, "This is Mahendra Singh Dhoni," while another one said, "My brother has become Mahendra Singh Dhoni." "We are so proud of him," said Kirti. This video is proof of the unbreakable bond he had with his sisters who lived in America, Delhi, Mumbai and Chandigarh. Have a look at the same here:

Not just the video, Shweta even shared a childhood picture of her brother along with a cryptic post reading, "When you believe in something, fight for it. And when you see injustice fight harder than you've ever fought before. _- Brad Meltzer."

Shweta recently announced that the California State Assembly had honoured Sushant for his contributions in the field of cinema. She wrote, "On the occasion of Indian Independence Day California recognizes my brother’s (Sushant) overall contribution to society. California is with us.... are you? Thanks for your support California. #GlobalPrayersForSSR #Warriors4SSR #CBIForSSR #Godiswithus."

On Sushant’s two-month death anniversary his family organized Global 24-hour spiritual and prayer that was joined by not just family but Bollywood and television celebs like Ankita Lokhande, Kriti Sanon, Mukesh Chhabra, Mahesh Shetty, Ekta Kapoor, Sanjana Sanghi, and others.

Sushant was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. His family has lodged an FIR accusing his girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, and her family with abetment to suicide among other charges.

