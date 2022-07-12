Video of Ranveer Singh kissing Bear Grylls is a viral meme now, netizens roast Bollywood actor

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Ranveer Singh, Bear Grylls

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh has once again given the Internet some fodder for memes. No, it is not his eccentric fashion sense this time, nor something weird that he said or did on Koffee With Karan. The actor recently appeared on the show 'Ranveer Vs Wild with Bear Grylls' and it was enough for netizens to spin out some hilarious clips and photos.

The actor was on the Netflix special show to brave the Serbian wilderness in search of a rare flower, is being roasted by the netizens after a video of Ranveer kissing Grylls went viral on social media platforms.

Many users on the Internet, expressed how Ranveer's over-exciting persona made Bear Grylls uncomfortable in front of the camera. In the viral video, one can see Ranveer saying, "Arre mere mowgli (oh my mowgli), arre mere Tarzan (oh my Tarzan)" as he lands pecks on a visibly awkward Bear Grylls' cheeks and neck.

Pointing out the 'Bajirao Mastani' star's behaviour, many people on the Internet called the act, "borderline assault". Sharing the clip, one user wrote in their tweet, "There's a term called "personal space." I can see how much it's infringed."

While the clip is quite weird in its content, it has also sparked a meme fest with creators having a field day on the Internet courtesy Ranveer's antics.

The show has however received mostly positive responses from the audience. On July 9, Ranveer thanked all his fans for liking the show. He said, "I personally thought that was very cool and am really glad how it landed and is being received so well by the audience. Yes, it was an experiment for me and I was unsure about whether it would work on not. To be honest the good folks at Netflix and Banijay were way more confident than me. But when we went out and we shot it and I saw the results, I was like Wow, even I was thoroughly entertained by it."

"I remember, instinctively reacting to it in the room telling the Banijay and Netflix teams that this is there because it's got all the Navaras. It's got humour, emotion, thrill, suspense, romance, it's got so many flavours and to add to that; the audience is participating in the journey. I am really happy that what was an experiment for me has worked so well." Ranveer stated.

He further shared his experience of working with the 'Jungle King' Bear Grylls and added, "My first thought was how cool it would be to go off to a forest, something I had never done before. I am very grateful that it was with Bear Grylls who is the king of the jungle. He is the ultimate master of the survival game. There is so much to learn from him. It would not have been the experience, and the show would have not been anything without Bear."

--With inputs from IANS, ANI