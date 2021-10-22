VIDEO: Aditya Roy Kapur treats fans with impromptu music performance after Thadam remake pack up

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@EXTRA_ORDINARY_VIBES Aditya Roy Kapur treats fans with impromptu performance in Delhi

How many ways can you think Aditya Roy Kapur can steal your heart? Well, the answer is thousands! And this time around, the actor made us skip a beat with his solo guitar performance. Well, there's not an ounce of doubt that Aditya happens to be one of the most loved stars. Now that the actor is shooting for his upcoming actioner Thadam remake in Delhi, fans are thronging themselves to catch a glimpse of him. Much to their excitement, the handsome and endearing hero decided to treat them with his magical voice.

Aditya Roy Kapur's videos are going viral in which he can be seen performing for people in Delhi after the pack up of his upcoming film Thadam remake. Surely, the impromptu show has elevated the excitement for his upcoming music album. For unversed, just recently, the speculation around his music venture did rounds on social media.

Watch the videos here-

Joining Aditya will be Mrunal Thakur in the Hindi remake of the Tamil hit film 'Thadam'. She will be seen playing a headstrong police officer. She said the character is very intriguing and playing a cop has been on her checklist. The actress will be seen doing a face-off with actor Aditya Roy Kapur as a police officer in the film. Based on true events, the yet-to-be-titled thriller is directed by Vardhan Ketkar.

Talking about the film, Aditya earlier said, "I am inspired and excited to be part of telling such an interesting story. The original film was incredibly riveting and entertaining, and it left a lasting impression on me. As an actor, getting a chance to do a double role is double the preparation and double the challenge, and I'm certainly up for it."

Meanwhile, Aditya Roy Kapur will also star in another out-and-out action drama, 'OM: The Battle Within'. He will be paired opposite Sanjana Sanghi in the film.