Vicky Kaushal pens heartfelt birthday wish for 'Uri' director Aditya Dhar: Your faith in me scares me

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram to share a special birthday note for the director, Aditya Dhar. Recalling old memories, the actor made it a point to make the day special for his 2019 blockbuster 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' filmmaker as he shared a happy picture of them, together. The film won Vicky a National Award as Best Actor, and the actor has once again collaborated with Aditya in the ambitious upcoming venture, "The Immortal Ashwatthama".

Wishing the filmmaker, Vicky wrote: "Years ago you called me after watching Masaan and said we'll work together someday. You called me for your first film and we did Uri. Now we have commenced together again on the journey of making The Immortal Ashwatthama. Your faith in me scares me sometimes but it also brings out the best in me."

He added: "Thanks for being that person in my life. Happy Birthday mere dost, mere bhai, mere director @adityadharfilms. Tum jiyo hazaaro saal yeh meri hai aarzoo!"

Take a look:

On the related note, Vicky is busy with Shoojit Sircar's directorial The Immortal Ashwatthama. A while back, he shared the first look from his upcoming film. Written and directed by Aditya Dhar, the film is expected to go on floors later this year.

"Another one!!! On the 2nd anniversary of 'URI-The Surgical Strike', the team gives you a glimpse into the world of #TheImmortalAshwatthama... Cannot wait to get onto this journey with the dream team of @adityadharfilms #RonnieScrewvala @rsvpmovies @soniyeah22," he wrote

Recently, Vicky Kaushal expressed gratitude to the Indian Army for inviting him to the Uri Base camp in Kashmir. The actor took to Instagram to share photographs with Army officers, soldiers and local residents. In one of the pictures, Vicky can be seen interacting with the locals who are busy capturing his photo on their mobile phones.

"My heartfelt thanks to the Indian Army for inviting me to the Uri Base Camp, Kashmir. Thank You for giving me an opportunity to spend a lovely day with the locals who were so full of warmth and amazingly talented. It is the biggest honour for me to be in the company of our great armed forces. Thank You. Jai Hind!" Vicky expressed in an Instagram post.