Vicky Kaushal confesses being a 'pro procrastinator'

Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal has revealed a secret about himself. He confesses being a pro procrastinator, along with a snapshot on Instagram from a magazine shoot on Tuesday. Vicky, who keeps creating buzz being spotted with 'good friend' Katrina Kaif at various dos, has his plate full with several films lined up. The actor, who is currently busy shooting for Shoojit Sircar's "Sardar Udham", has captioned the image as "Pro procrastinator."

Recently, Vicky celebrated his last working day of the year with a happy selfie. The actor took to Instagram to share the selfie and reminded his fans to count their blessings. In the image, Vicky is seen in a happy mood as he poses for the camera in his car. He wears a black T-shirt and cap, and flaunts a clean-shaven look. He flashes a peace sign in the sun-kissed image.

"Are you also getting to end this year doing what you love doing the most? Last working day of 2020! #countyourblessings," Vicky wrote with the image.

Vicky is currently busy with Shoojit Sircar's "Sardar Udham", where he plays the titular revolutionary. A while back, he shared the first look from his upcoming film "The Immortal Ashwatthama". Written and directed by Aditya Dhar, the film is expected to go on floors later this year.

Vicky will also be seen sharing screen space with former beauty queen Manushi Chhillar in an untitled project.

His other upcoming film is Karan Johar's "Takht", where he is cast as Aurangzeb. The historical drama revolves around Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and his brother Dara Shikoh, played by Ranveer Singh, and their fight for the throne

The National Award-winning star was last seen in the horror film "Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship".

(With IANS Inputs)