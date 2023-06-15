Veteran singer Sharda of 'Titli Udi' fame passes away at 89 after battling cancer

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Singer Sharda of 'Titli Udi' fame passes away at 89

Playback singer Sharda, renowned for her iconic rendition of the song "Titli Udi" from the 1966 film "Suraj," breathed her last at the age of 89 on Wednesday, succumbing to her battle with cancer. After undergoing treatment for six months, she peacefully passed away at her residence in Mumbai. The news of her demise was shared by her daughter Madeira on social media.

On June 14, Madeira took to her Instagram account and shared the tragic news. She wrote, "With great sadness, my brother Shammi Rajan and I announce the passing this morning of our beloved mother, playback singer Sharda Rajan, after a long and brave battle with cancer. 25.10.1933 - 14.06.2023. Om Shanti."

She told PTI, "She died this morning in Mumbai at home. She was undergoing treatment for her condition for about six months."

Sharda, whose full name was Sharda Rajan Iyengar, hailed from Tamil Nadu, India, and displayed a deep passion for music from an early age. She achieved significant prominence during the 1960s and 1970s. Notably, she received the Filmfare Award for Best Female Playback Singer for her captivating cabaret performance in "Baat Zara Hai Aapas Ki" from the film Jahan Pyar Miley (1970). However, she is most remembered for her mesmerising rendition of "Titli Udi" in Suraj (1966).

In 2007, she unveiled her album Andaaz-e-Bayan Aur, showcasing her own compositions based on the timeless ghazals of Mirza Ghalib. Among her other notable song credits are "Le Ja Le Ja Le Ja Mera Dil" from An Evening In Paris, "Aa Aayega Kaun Yahan" from Gumnaam, and "Masti Aur Jawani Ho Umar Badi Mastani Ho" from Dil Daulat Duniya.

Latest Entertainment News