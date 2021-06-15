Varun Dhawan shares note on 'fatherhood', says 'haven’t been able to name my boy'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VARUN DHAWAN Varun Dhawan

Varun is adopting fatherhood, but he can't name his boy. On Wednesday, the actor took to Instagram to post an adorable video with his dog. In the video, the actor is sen relaxing on the floor as his paw buddy goofs around him. The video has become an instant rage among fans celebs who want to know more about Varun's dog. Some even want to have a playdate with him.

Captioning the video, Varun wrote, "FATHERHOOD. Still haven’t been able to name my boy. Help me out." Soon after the video, Varun friends and co-stars from the industry rushed to the comment box. "That’s it! I’m arranging play dates with my cats and him!" wrote actress Jacqueline Fernandez, whereas filmmaker Zoya Akhtar asked, "When am I meeting him?" While actress Sonakshi Sinha inquired about the dog's name, actor Tiger Shroff and Anusha Dandekar commented, "Cute". Nushrratt Bharuccha, Bandita Sandhu and Saba Ali Khan too reacted to the video. Take a look:

On the work front, Varun will be seen in the film ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo', also starring Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani.

He will also be seen in the supernatural thriller ‘Bhediya'. The film reunites Varun with his "Dilwale" co-star Kriti Sanon. The actress recently informed in an Instagram post that the unit had wrapped up shooting for the film in Ziro and also spoke about her friendship with Varun from back in the day when they worked in the 2015 film "Dilwale".

Directed by Amar Kaushik and penned by Niren Bhatt, the film also stars Deepak Dobroyal, and is slated to hit the screens on April 14, 2022.