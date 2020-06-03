Image Source : YOUTUBE Varun Dhawan leaves Alia Bhatt go ROFL by singing his version of 'Sun Mere Humsafar.' Watch video

Amid the COVID-19 lockdown in the country, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has been making the best use of the free time by sharing some entertaining videos for his fans on his YouTube channel. The recent one he uploaded has gone viral on social media and left fans amazed. In the same, he can be seen singing the romantic song Sun Mere Humsafar from his film Badrinath Ki Dulhania for his co-star Alia Bhatt. The hilarious version of the song sung by Varun featured some off-key notes and English rap that left his director Shashank Khaitan and the actress in splits. The throwback video has been titled "Varun Dhawan Sings Alia Bhatt's Favourite Song."

As soon as the video was uploaded, it caught the attention of his fans who commented on the same and desired to watch Varun and Alia together on the big screen again. The video has gained over 10,000 views so far and some comments on it read, "His stupid voice also sounds cute," "I came directly here to watch #varia," "After so long aloo and Varun together...he looks best with Alia."

Have a look at the same here:

For the unversed, Alia and Varun have worked in four films-- Student Of The Year, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, and Kalank. Previously, he exclaimed that Kalank would be his last project with Alia but soon called it a joke and clarified that they will not be seen together in a film for at some time because of the fact that they two of them are busy with their respective projects.

Varun recently celebrated his niece Niara’s second birthday, the pictures of which he shared on Instagram. He simply wrote, "happy birthday."

On the work front, Varun will next be seen in Coolie No. 1 along with Sara Ali Khan. The film is David Dhawan's remake of his 1995 comedy flick of the same name. Alia, on the other hand, will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's fantasy trilogy Brahmastra, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan.

Watch the song 'Sun Mere Humsafar' here:

