Varun Dhawan, Sunil Grover, Mouni Roy and others celebs wish Salman Khan on his 54th birthday

Happy birthday, Salman Khan! The superstar who is celebrating his 54th birthday on December 27 partied with his family and friends from the industry a night before. Several Bollywood stars like Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Salman's rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur, his father Salim Khan, brother Arbaaz Dabangg 3 co-stars Sonakshi Sinha, Saii Manjrekar and Kiccha Sudeep among others gathered at Sohail Khan's residence to celebrate the actor's special day. And now the social media is filled with birthday wishes that have poured in from his fans as well as other actors from the industry.

Celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Aayush Sharma, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sunil Grover, Ashley Rebello, Mouni Roy, Grammy Award-winning singer Red One took to their social media platforms and put up birthday messages for the star. Varun tweeted, "Here’s wishing the youngest, coolest and supremely talented actor of our country @BeingSalmanKhan a very happy birthday. Who taught me handsome is what handsome does. #HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan."

Here’s wishing the youngest, coolest and supremely talented actor of our country @BeingSalmanKhan a very happy birthday 🥳. Who taught me handome is what handsome does. #HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/jOQ5AsSGor — Varun SAHEJ Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) December 26, 2019

Aayush wrote, "Happy Birthday Bhai .. there are so many things I’ve learned from you. Thank you for always being there @beingsalmankhan."

RedOne posted, "Happy birthday beautiful heart and beautiful brother !!! Wish you continuous love health and success !!! @beingsalmankhan RedOne #SpreadLove #AlwaysPositive #Achalmalik #SalmanKhan"

Mouni took to Instagram and wrote, "Happiest birthday to the kindest handsome - est , loveli-est human being. May you be happy healthy & full of wonder as you always are. May you receive all the light & happiness you bring to erry’body around you. Lots of love & bestest wishes always."

Kareena shared a picture and said, "Happy Birthday @beingsalmankhan !!! Love you for your swagger & heart!!! God bless you always!!!"

Sunil Grover captioned the picture as, "Happy birthday to the Sultan @beingsalmankhan Sir ! Aap jug jug jiyo!"

Happy Birthday Sir!!! 🎂



May God bless you with all the happiness in the World!!! :)@BeingSalmanKhan#HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/cPjg8QLdwG — Palak Muchhal (@palakmuchhal3) December 26, 2019

On the work front, the actor is enjoying the success of his latest release Dabangg 3. He is also seen hosting the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 13. Apart from that, the shooting of Prabhu Deva's film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai co-starring Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda.

