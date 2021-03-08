Image Source : TWITTER/SVC_OFFICIAL Vakeel Saab: Makers of Pawan Kalyan's film celebrate spirit of womanhood as they unveil new poster

The makers of Pawan Kalyan's upcoming Telugu film Vakeel Saab released a special poster on the occasion of International women's day. The poster celebrated the spirit of womanhood as it featured the women cast of the film including Nivetha Thomas, Anjali and Ananya Nagalla reprising Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Andrea Tariang's role from the original.

Sharing the new poster, the makers of Vakeel Saab tweeted, "Here's wishing all the women out there a #HappyWomensDay from team #VakeelSaab."

The actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan is making a comeback after a two-year sabbatical with this film, which is the Telugu remake of Bollywood hit Amitabh Bachchan's Pink, which dealt with the subject of consent. Thala Ajith played the lead role in the Pink Tamil remake, which was a huge hit.

Earlier, the teaser of the courtroom drama was released and it gave us a glimpse of Pawan Kalyan's powerful character as a lawyer. Not much was revealed in the teaser but it looked exciting and promised high-voltage drama. The teaser also included action sequences shot inside a metro.

Vakeel Saab is jointly produced by Boney Kapoor, Dil Raju, and Sirish. Talking about the film Pink, it was directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury and won the National Film Award for Best Film on Other Social Issues. The film also star Shruti Haasan in an important role. Vakeel Saab is directed by Venu Sriram. The film will release on April 9th.