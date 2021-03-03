Image Source : INSTGARAM/URMILA MATONDKAR Urmila Matondkar gives sneak peek of her 'precious mangalsutra moment' on fifth anniversary

Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar is an avid social media user. The actress often shares posts and pictures with her fans and followers that garner a lot of attention. As the actress celebrated her fifth wedding anniversary on Wednesday, she took to her Twitter account and shared a 'precious mangalsutra moment'.

Urmila tied the knot with her boyfriend Mohsin Akhtar Mir, a model and businessman hailing from Kashmir on March 3, 2016. Mohsin is reportedly almost 10 years younger than the actress.

The actress shared a photo on Twitter where groom Mohsin can be seen tying a mangalsutra around his bride Urmila's neck. Sharing the photo, Urmila wrote: "My precious mangalsutra moment. And a beautiful five year journey that continues to enrich both our lives. Happy Anniversary dearest Mohsin."

The actress is celebrating her anniversary with her husband in Lonavala.

Late on Tuesday, Urmila shared a beautiful picture on Instagram where she can be seen sitting under a tree with her husband, with the moon and night sky making the perfect romantic background. The tree is beautifully decorated with lights. In the photo, the actress is nestled cosily with her husband while carrying a pet dog in her lap.

"From here to Eternity..All the stars in the world..the moon.. and You. To make my life more beautiful n meaningful. Happy Anniversary my love. Ps. Don't miss the moon n my mad Romeo," Urmila captioned the photo.

The actress often shares adorable pictures with her husband. Check them out:

- with IANS inputs