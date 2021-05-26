Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ APARSHAKTI KHURANA /SONAKSHI Twitter, Instagram, Facebook ban buzz: Sonakshi Sinha, Aparshakti Khurana and others react to speculation

As the May 26 deadline passed for social media platforms including Twitter and Facebook to enforce measures that the Union government has mandated in new guidelines, users and celebs around responded to speculation wondering whether the platforms will face a ban in India. However, the platforms have not yet accepted new IT rules. Now, reacting to the buzz, Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha on Wednesday shared a stunning picture of herself, saying that her last post has to be a selfie.

In her new Instagram picture, the actress gives a half turn at the camera with her hair stylishly falling on one side of her face. Keeping it casual, she opted for a black vest, and reveals a hint of a smile. "If it's gonna be the last post... has to be a selfie," she wrote.

Earlier, Aparshakti Khurana and Aly Goni also responded to the social media buzz. After it was reported that social media platforms may get banned if they don't comply with the new IT rules, Aparshakti gave a funny suggestion on how to kill our time.

He wrote, "Thinking now that social media platforms are getting banned, maybe be should refer to the hobbies section of our resumes for some ideas to kill our time."

Aly Goni, on the other hand, spoke about people loosing their jobs. "Socho agar Twitter Insta Facebook ban hojayega toh kitne aur log jobless aur berozgaar hojayega (What if Twitter, Instagram and Facebook get actually banned? So many people will be left jobless)," wrote Aly on his Twitter handle.

According to the new set of ruled rolled out by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, all the social media platforms will have to appoint compliance officers from India, who will be responsible to look over all the complaints that arrive at his desk regarding the platform he is looking after.

Also, they will monitor the content and even have the power to remove any content if it is objectionable.