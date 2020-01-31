Image Source : TWITTER Twinkle Khanna slips in bathroom, says ‘We fall, rise, spout even more existential nonsense’

Twinkle Khanna knows how to see positivity in the most tragic and painful things- just like slipping in the bathroom. The diva had a ‘bruised morning’ on Thursday as she experienced a bathroom accident. While she was in pain, she didn’t let that come in between her sense of humour. She shared a funny post comparing her slipping in the bathroom to love and wrote, “Love is as much a matter of chance as slipping in the shower. Both are dumb accidents where you end up flat on your back in nothing more than your birthday suit. #BabaTwinkdev.”

Revealing her philosophical side on Twitter, Twinkle shared this quote and wrote, “No prizes for guessing that I have had a memorable, if slightly bruised morning today. We fall, we rise and we spout even more existential nonsense-such is life.” Check out-

No prizes for guessing that I have had a memorable, if slightly bruised morning today. We fall, we rise and we spout even more existential nonsense-such is life :) pic.twitter.com/MC13gT75Db — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) January 30, 2020

Actress turned author Twinkle Khanna is known for her witty sense of humour and taking jokes on her on social media. After a short acting career, the diva turned into an author and has already given many best-selling books. One of them is Pyjamas Are Forgiving which won wins at 17th Crossword awards. The fictional novel won the Crossword Book Award (Popular) for Fiction for last year.

Speaking at the 17th edition of Crossword Book Awards, an evening of celebrating literature and authors who made a mark in the year gone by, she said: "Writers need to have an inflated sense of self worth to feel that their work is worthy of someone else's attention and then look at their work objectively. Listen to yourself, create your suggestions and incorporate them."

Who said it’s a man’s world? Sometimes things do straighten out :) An honour to be among such wonderful writers! #CrosswordBookAward https://t.co/jTpuW6OKqi — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) January 14, 2020

Twinkle’s first novel was Mrs Funnybones and then in 2016, she came up with another interesting piece of writing called The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad. Akshay Kumar and Sonam Kapoor’s film Padman is based on Twinkle’s second novel based on menstrual hygiene.

