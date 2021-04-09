Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TWINKLERKHANNA Twinkle Khanna shares throwback family pic featuring mother Dimple Kapadia and sister Rinke

Former actress and author Twinkle Khanna is an avid Instagram user. She keeps giving fans a glimpse of her personal life through social media posts. On Friday, the diva shared a throwback picture of her mother Dimple Kapadia and sister Rinke and left netizens wanting for more. She also shared their family motto in a quirky caption.

Twinkle Khanna wrote, "A penchant for cracking up prevents you from breaking down. #FamilyMotto #crackpots."

Earlier, Twinkle talked about her childhood memories as she captured daughter Nitara reaching for raw mango. Sharing the photo, Twinkle wrote, "A childhood wrapped up in mangoes. From the fresh Kairi sliced and sprinkled with salt and chilli to the abundance of its wondrous, tangy yellow pulp. A memory of tart flavours followed by a gulp of water, the aftertaste as fresh as spring water. A decade underlined by the arrival of wooden crates filled with Dasheri, Chausa and Langra."

"I wonder if there was a yellow stain on the corners of the mouth that lasted from April to June? Looking at her hands reaching out, grasping sunshine and sugar captured in paisley patterns, I relive all my past summers," she added.

On the professional front, Twinkle worked in movies for almost a decade before quitting it. She had given several hit films including Barsaat, Mela and Baadshah back in the day. Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's wife is a celebrated columnist and the author of bestselling books such as Pyjamas are Forgiving, The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad and Mrs Funnybones.

On the other hand, Twinkle's husband and actor Akshay Kumar has tested Covid positive. Informing about the same to his fans, the superstar had said, "I wish to inform everyone that, earlier this morning, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all the protocols, I have immediately isolated myself. I'm under home quarantine and have sought necessary medical care."