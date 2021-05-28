Twinkle Khanna gets 'punishment' makeover from daughter Nitara, says she 'has no future as a make-up artist'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TWINKLE KHANNA Twinkle Khanna gets 'punishment' makeover from daughter Nitara

Author-producer Twinkle Khanna on Friday posted a picture of a "makeover" she got from daughter Nitara. Twinkle wittily described the makeover as a "punishment". Taking to her Instagram, the actress posted a picture which shows her face smeared with lipstick and kohl, and she poses smiling at the camera. She is seen with overdrawn eyebrows shaped to form a unibrow along with some black stains on her cheeks. However, she didn't seem to like what she had done to her face.

"Another day and another makeover! I am clearly a glutton for punishment. And the little one has no future as a make-up artist! #FunnyMakeovers," Twinkle wrote as caption.

Filmmaker-writer Tahira Kashyap had encouragement for Nitara's makeover sense. She wrote "The little one is a visionary! Giving Frieda vibes." Stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania said: "Very kahloesque of her!"

Twinkle Khanna's social media feed is pure delight. Earlier, she gave a glimpse of the new normal in her life. Taking to her social media, the actress shared a picture of daughter Nitara. The little one is seen posing in the balcony with a mask on her face. Explaining the new normal, Twinkle stated that the balcony was turning into a forest and that the children are becoming masked superheroes.

Calling her daughter and other kids 'little heroes', Twinkle wrote "The new normal:The balcony is becoming a forest and all our kids are turning into masked Superheroes! I marvel at how they have adapted to just slipping on a mask as they leave the door, the lack of fuss over their isolation. They give us hope and joy and help us through our toughest times. And also behave like crackpots to make us laugh, like this little one right here."

For those unversed, Twinkle is married to actor Akshay Kumar. The two tied the knot in 2001. The couple have two children, Aarav and Nitara.

