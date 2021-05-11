Twinkle Khanna shares what new normal is with daughter Nitara's pic: Kids are turning into masked superheroes

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TWINKLE KHANNA Twinkle Khanna shares what new normal is with daughter Nitara's pic

Author-producer Twinkle Khanna on Tuesday gave a glimpse of the new normal in her life. ss Taking to her social media, the actress shared a picture of her and Akshay Kumar's daughter Nitara in latest Instagram post. The little one is seen posing in the balcony with a mask on her face. Explaining the new normal, Twinkle stated that the balcony was turning into a forest and that the children are becoming masked superheroes.

Calling her daughter and other kids 'little heroes', Twinkle wrote "The new normal:The balcony is becoming a forest and all our kids are turning into masked Superheroes! I marvel at how they have adapted to just slipping on a mask as they leave the door, the lack of fuss over their isolation. They give us hope and joy and help us through our toughest times. And also behave like crackpots to make us laugh, like this little one right here."

Amid the devastating second wave of deadly COVID-19 gripping the country and surge in coronavirus cases, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna donated hundred oxygen concentrators to an organization.

Twinkle took to her social media to share the news. She wrote, "Wonderful news-Dr Drashnika Patel & Dr Govind Bankani of London Elite Health through Daivik Foundation are donating 120 oxygen concentrators and as @akshaykumar and I have managed to get our hands on 100 as well, we have a total of 220. Thank you for the leads. Let’s all do our bit."

Earlier, Akshay Kumar had donated a sum of Rs 1 crore to cricketer Gautam Gambhir's Delhi-based foundation for the COVID victims.

Also Read: COVID-19: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna donate 100 oxygen concentrators