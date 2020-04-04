Twinkle Khanna can't control her laughter as she tries to fix broken slipper with glue gun. Watch video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Twinkle Khanna can't control her laughter as she tries to fix broken slipper with glue gun

Twinkle Khanna has fractured her foot and is going through a middle class crisis these days. The actress is under home quarantine with her husband Akshay Kumar and kids. As the nationwide lockdown continues, she is unable to go out and get her slippers repaired. So the diva took the matter into her own hands and tried to fic her broken slipped with a glue gun.

On Saturday, Twinkle Khanna shared a video of herself fixing things in her house and she can't control her laughter while doing it. She captioned the video as, “I know there are bigger problems, but this has driven me to breaking point rather literally! #AboutToShootMyselfWithAGlueGun.”

In the video, Twinkle is saying, “Losing track amid lockdown but we are managing, first by taping these spectacles...but now I am at the breaking point because this wonderful slipper that I was wearing to match this particular shoe (leg in cast) is now broken and I am trying to glue it together. Unfortunately it’s not working. God bless you all as well.”

As soon as the video went viral on the internet, fans gave funny reactions to the video. One user said, “Omg will you seriously stop breaking stuff! Lol!” Another called it.“

On the related note, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar announced that he will donate Rs 25 crore to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's PM CAREs fund in order to do his part to support the government's battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. His wife Twinkle Khanna later revealed what urged Akshay to take this decision of donating such a whopping amount.

Taking to Twitter, Twinkle Khanna wrote: "The man makes me proud. When I asked him if he was sure as it was such a massive amount and we needed to liquidate funds, he just said, ‘I had nothing when I started and now that I am in this position, how can I hold back from doing whatever I can for those who have nothing'."

The man makes me proud. When I asked him if he was sure as it was such a massive amount and we needed to liquidate funds, he just said, ‘ I had nothing when I started and now that I am in this position, how can I hold back from doing whatever I can for those who have nothing.’ https://t.co/R9hEin8KF1 — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) March 28, 2020

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page