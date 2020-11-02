Monday, November 02, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Travis Scott deactivates Instagram account

Travis Scott deactivates Instagram account

Although Scott has offered no explanation about leaving Instagram and hasn't tweeted anything over the weekend, his Twitter account remains active as of Sunday night.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: November 02, 2020 17:34 IST
Travis Scott deactivates Instagram account
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Travis Scott deactivates Instagram account

Rapper Travis Scott has removed his account from Instagram. According to Billboard, the "Antidote" singer deactivated his page without warning on Sunday. He was last seen posting on Instagram on Halloween (October 31), when he shared photos of himself in a Batman costume.

Although Scott has offered no explanation about leaving Instagram and hasn't tweeted anything over the weekend, his Twitter account remains active as of Sunday night.

The publication has reached out to his representative for comment.

Scott dropped his latest single, "Franchise", in September. 

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X