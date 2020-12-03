Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TINAAMBANI Tina Ambani remembers Dev Anand on his death anniversary: Thank you for the memories

It's the death anniversary of legendary Bollywood actor Dev Anand and this is why businessman Anil Ambani's wife and former actress Tina Ambani is left emotional. Anand, the first evergreen hero of Bollywood, has given breaks to lot of actresses in the industry including Zeenat Aman, Tabu and even Tina. Remembering the veteran actor, Tina took to Instagram and paid tribute to her mentor who launched her in the film titled 'Des Pardes.' Not just a black and white picture, Tina even shared a long post.

Tina's Instgram post was captioned, "A toast to the man who opened the door to a world of possibility, creativity and discovery for me. Thank you for believing in me Dev sa'ab. And thank you for the memories. Your absence is felt deeply."

Have a look:

Last year too, she shared few pictures with him and wrote, "Mentor, guide, friend, one of the most debonair men we will ever see. Miss your presence, feel your absence. #devanand."

Mentor, guide, friend, one of the most debonair men we will ever see. Miss your presence, feel your absence. #devanand pic.twitter.com/eMiTRJj7Vj — Tina Ambani (@AmbaniTina) December 3, 2019

Speaking about the film, it released in the year 1978 and apart from Tina Munim also had Pran, Ajit Khan, Amjad Khan, Shreeram Lagoo, Tom Alter, Bindu, Prem Chopra, AK Hangal, and Mehmood in pivotal roles.

Coming back to Dev Anand, he has rules the hearts of Bollywood fanatics with his acting in classics like Baazi, Paying Guest, Guide, Jewel Thief, and Hare Rama Hare Krishna.