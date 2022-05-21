Paani Da Rang hitmaker Ayushmann Khurrana has stopped composing songs, here's why

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AYUSHMANNK Ayushmann Khurrana will be seen in Anek, to be released on May 27

Bollywood actor Ayushman Khurrana is appearing on the 'The Kapil Sharma Show' for the promotion of his film 'Anek' along with Andrea Kevichusa and director Anubhav Sinha.

During the show, Ayushmann sang some of iconic songs like 'Naina Da Kya Kasoor', Kishore Kumar's song 'Humein Tumse Pyaar Kitna' and his song 'Paani Da'.

On the question, why he is not so keen now on composing songs, he replied: "All my songs were composed during my college years, whether it be 'Paani Da Rang', 'Saddi Galli', 'Mitti Di Khushboo' which I composed with my friend Rochak."

"These songs were all written when I was in college and are released now. Now I don't have the time to do so. I was doing theatre in college, and it was a wholesome exercise. We used to write our lines, our own stories for theatre," he added.

'The Kapil Sharma Show' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Meanwhile, in Anek, Ayushmann will be seen in the role of an undercover cop. It will be released in cinema halls on May 27 and will clash with Hollywood film Top Gun: Maverick starring Tom Cruise.

The director-actor duo of Anubhav and Ayushmann are reuniting after the hit Article 15 (2019). Anek movie's trailer has already piqued fan interest.

(With IANS inputs)