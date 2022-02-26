Thalapathy Vijay pays homage to late Puneeth Rajkumar at his memorial in Bengaluru | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@KUNAAL0224 Puneeth Rajkumar passed away on October 21, last year, after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Tamil actor Vijay, fondly referred to as 'Thalapathy' by his fans, on Saturday (February 26) paid homage to late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar at his memorial in Bangalore. Video clips of the actor paying homage to the Kannada superstar began doing the rounds on social media on Saturday. In one of the clips, Vijay is seen wearing a mask and awaiting his turn to pay homage to the late actor. The Tamil star then goes on to place a garland at the memorial and then performs a 'harathi' before paying his respects.



Actor Puneeth, one of the top actors in the Kannada film industry, passed away on October 21, last year, after suffering a cardiac arrest. Puneeth, who enjoys a huge fan base, holds the distinction of being the first Indian actor whose first six films completed a 100-day run in theatres.

Puneeth Rajkumar's last Kannada movie titled 'James' is scheduled for release in theatres on 17 March 2022 on the birth anniversary of the late superstar. On the occasion of 73rd Republic Day, actor Shivarajkumar shared the first look poster of the film, featuring his younger brother Puneeth Rajkumar. The poster has Puneeth geared up in an armed forces uniform with the backdrop of a battleground. Seemingly Puneeth will be essaying the role of a soldier in the film.

Puneeth had completed shooting for his part before he passed away. The dubbing has been done by his brother, senior actor Shivarajkumar.

The movie, directed by Chetan Kumar, has Priya Anand playing the female lead opposite Puneeth. Its music has been scored by Charan Raj.

Meanwhile, honouring the memory of Puneeth, Prime Video announced the premiere of three new Kannada movies from his PRK Productions. The three-film announcement is an ode to the craft and legacy of the late actor and filmmaker whose contribution to cinema will make his legacy a part of all creative conversations. The films are 'Man of the Match', 'One Cut Two Cut' and 'Family Pack' and they will be available on the streaming platform.

-with IANS inputs