Who is Elon Musk's new girlfriend, 27-year-old Australian actress Natasha Bassett?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARCHIVED.DREAMS Natasha Bassett and Elon Musk are said to be dating

Highlights Elon Musk and Natasha Bassett are said to be dating for 'some time' now

Tesla and Space X co-founder Elon Musk has moved on from his relationship with Grimes

Natasha Bassett is an Australian actress who will be seen in Elvis Presley biopic Elvis next

Billionaire businessman and world's richest person Elon Musk is in news for his rumoured affair with Australian actress Natasha Bassett. After separating with Grimes, the mother of his child, in September last year, Musk is now said to be dating Bassett. There is 23 years of age gap between the two. Musk is 50 while Bassett is 27. Neither of the two has confirmed dating each other but speculations went rife when they were snapped together on February 17 as per pictures shared by DailyMail.

As per reports, Bassett and Musk have been seeing each other for “some time” and that they were “friends first and only became romantic after he split with Grimes.”

After being linked to Musk, many are wondering who Bassett is.

Australian actress and director

Bassett started her acting career at the age of 14. She landed the lead role in the Australian Theater for Young People’s production of Romeo and Juliet. While in high school, she appeared in Australian TV shows including Rake (2010), Cops LAC (2010) and Wild Boy (2011), reports Page Six. Bassett moved to New York on a screenwriting scholarship at 19 from the ArtStart Screenwriters Program. She wrote and directed her own short film called Kite. According to the actress’ IMDb page, the film was featured in the Rhode Island International Film Festival, Bali International Film Festival and Big Bear Lake International Film Festival.

Britney Spears biopic

Bassett is most popular for playing the role of pop star Britney Spears in 2017 film for Lifetime, titled Britney ever After. The movie was not a big success. She also starred alongside George Clooney, Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum in Hail, Caesar! in 2016. This comedy film is directed by the Coen Brothers, Ethan and Joel.

Upcoming role in Elvis Presley biopic

Bassett is set to play Elvis Presley’s first girlfriend, Dixie Locke, in the upcoming biopic about the King of Rock & Roll. The film also features Austin Butler and Tom Hanks in the lead roles. The movie's trailer was launched recently by Warner Bros India.

Meanwhile, Musk has been divorced three times and is a father to six children. He shares five of the kids with Canadian author Justine Wilson. They were married between 2000 and 2008.